2024 LS polls: BJP appoints Sunil Jakhar as Punjab chief, G Kishan Reddy replaces Bandi Sanjay in Telangana

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reshuffled its party chiefs in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Punjab. The party has appointed G Kishan Reddy as BJP state president of Telangana, and D Purandeshwari as the state president of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy is currently serving as Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development.

The BJP has also appointed former CM Babulal Marandi as the state president of Jharkhand, and Sunil Jakhar as the party's state president of Punjab. Jakhar was earlier with the Congress but he left the party to join the BJP in May 2022.

Eatala Rajender has been appointed as the chairman of the Election Management Committee for Telangana BJP. Rajender joined the BJP in June 2021 from TRS. Rajender was removed from the Telangana cabinet in May of that year following complaints that firms owned by his family members grabbed assigned lands in the state.