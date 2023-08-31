Adani Group-OCCRP issue: Congress demands JPC probe, criticises PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to know the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure.
Mentioning the latest set of allegations levelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against the Adani Group, Ramesh said it is clear that PM Narendra Modi has gone lengths to protect "his corrupt friends and their misdeeds" by rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless.
The OCCRP alleged that the Adani Group had invested significant sums in publicly traded group stocks through 'opaque' investment funds based in Mauritius, managed by partners of the promoter family.
In a post on X (former Twitter), Ramesh said on one hand the prime minsiter has spoken about eliminating safe havens for economic offenders and breaking down the web of complex international regulations, on the other hand, he has reduced the regulatory and investigative agencies to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing.
"It is worth recalling PM Modi’s words at the November 2014 Brisbane G20 summit calling for global cooperation “to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders”, to “track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers” and to “break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds... Today’s explosive revelations by OCCRP, The Financial Times and The Guardian about the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates are a reminder of how hollow these words have proven," Ramesh said in his post.
"They are a reminder of the lengths and depths to which the PM has gone to protect his corrupt friends and their misdeeds by rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing," he added.
"Despite the Modi government’s best efforts, the truth will not stay suppressed forever. However, the full story about the flow of Benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure and how PM Modi violated rules, regulations and norms to enrich his close friends can only be revealed by a JPC," Ramesh posted on X.
Also Read: 'Concerted bid by George Soros-funded interests': Adani Group rejects OCCRP report
Watch: Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, other group shares fall after OCCRP report alleges family-controlled entities bought own shares; Hindenburg 2.0 for Adani Group? Check details
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today