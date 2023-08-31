scorecardresearch
Adani Group-OCCRP issue: Congress demands JPC probe, criticises PM Modi

Adani Group-OCCRP issue: Congress demands JPC probe, criticises PM Modi

Mentioning the latest set of allegations levelled by the OCCRP, Ramesh said it is clear that PM Narendra Modi has gone lengths to protect "his corrupt friends and their misdeeds".

Earlier, the Congress alleged widespread corruption, misuse of political power and wanton violation of rules through its 100 questions on the Adani affairs.
  • Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to know the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group.
  • The OCCRP alleged that the Adani Group had invested significant sums in publicly traded group stocks through 'opaque' investment funds based in Mauritius
  • Earlier, Ramesh had said stock market regulator Sebi’s inability to reach a conclusive finding on the allegations of round-tripping and money laundering by the Adani Group was “deeply worrying”.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to know the full story about the flow of benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure.

Mentioning the latest set of allegations levelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against the Adani Group, Ramesh said it is clear that PM Narendra Modi has gone lengths to protect "his corrupt friends and their misdeeds" by rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless.

The OCCRP alleged that the Adani Group had invested significant sums in publicly traded group stocks through 'opaque' investment funds based in Mauritius, managed by partners of the promoter family.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Ramesh said on one hand the prime minsiter has spoken about eliminating safe havens for economic offenders and breaking down the web of complex international regulations, on the other hand, he has reduced the regulatory and investigative agencies to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing.

"It is worth recalling PM Modi’s words at the November 2014 Brisbane G20 summit calling for global cooperation “to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders”, to “track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers” and to “break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds... Today’s explosive revelations by OCCRP, The Financial Times and The Guardian about the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates are a reminder of how hollow these words have proven," Ramesh said in his post.

"They are a reminder of the lengths and depths to which the PM has gone to protect his corrupt friends and their misdeeds by rendering India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the Opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing," he added.

"Despite the Modi government’s best efforts, the truth will not stay suppressed forever. However, the full story about the flow of Benami funds into the Adani Group, how foreign citizens came to play a role in critical national infrastructure and how PM Modi violated rules, regulations and norms to enrich his close friends can only be revealed by a JPC," Ramesh posted on X.

Last week, Ramesh said Sebi has admitted this in its status report to the Supreme Court and added only a JP) can examine how the government flouted norms and procedures to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “favourite business group”. “The inability of the Sebi to reach a conclusive finding on allegations of round-tripping and money laundering by the Adani Group, as it has admitted in its 25th August 2023 status report to the Supreme Court, is deeply troubling,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The country, Ramesh said, is clearly paying a heavy price for the SEBI’s decision in 2018 to dilute and in 2019 to delete the reporting requirements relating to the ultimate beneficial ownership of foreign funds. The Congress leader noted no less than the Supreme Court’s Expert Committee pointed out that the reason the SEBI has failed to identify beneficial ownership of overseas investors in Adani companies was that “the securities market regulator suspects wrongdoing” but is “drawing a blank worldwide” due to its “piquant” decision to remove these stipulations.

Published on: Aug 31, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
