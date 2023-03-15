Adani-Hindenburg row: Opposition MPs march from Parliament to ED office to submit memo

Leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday afternoon started a protest march from the Parliament to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Delhi to hand over a complaint to the central probe agency on the Adani issue.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are not participating in the protest march.

The Delhi Police increased security measures at the Vijay Chowk in wake of the protest. Police were making announcements at Vijay Chowk and informed the marching Opposition MPs to not march ahead as Section 144 CrPC is imposed and no agitation is allowed in the area, reported ANI.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all the parties are heading to meet the director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. "The Govt is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI and other banks are destroyed," he added.

Earlier in the day, several Opposition MPs gathered for a meeting over the Adani Group issue at the Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament chamber.

The Opposition has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani Group was “engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud schemes over the course of decades". The firm said it spoke to dozens of individuals, including former and senior executives of the group, reviewed thousands of documents, and conducted diligence site visits in almost half a dozen countries.

However, the Adani group denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court set up a six-member expert committee to investigate if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies.

