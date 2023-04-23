Amritpal Singh taken to Assam amid tight security, 15 km road clearance

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who had been on the run for more than a month, was arrested on Sunday and he was taken to a prison in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Punjab Police on April 23 said that security has been tightened ahead of the shifting of the pro-Khalistan extremist preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab to a prison in the Upper Assam town.

Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA), added Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill.

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place at the Central Prison in Dibrugarh, where Singh will be kept, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and jail security personnel. The security inside the prison has also been tightened," he said.

As per the report, Dibrugarh Traffic Police has also been notified for the clearance of a 15-kilometre road from the airport to the prison. A special squad has been assembled, together with plainclothes police officers.

A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday, from where he will be transported to the Central Prison in the Upper Assam town. He was arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga this morning at about 7 am.

"His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy," a senior official told PTI.

Altogether nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises has been increased since March 19, when four members of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

