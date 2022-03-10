scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Politics
Assembly election results 2022: List of top winners and losers

Feedback

Assembly election results 2022: List of top winners and losers

As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang.  

As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang.

Counting of votes is underway in five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a second consecutive win in UP whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered Punjab with a bang.  

In the other three states except Punjab, BJP is emerging as the dominant force. The grand old Congress has failed to secure double-digit seats in all other states except Punjab, as per the current trends.  

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Congress party has lost badly in these elections. We didn’t get the expected results. In Punjab, people got another option and elected AAP. BJP’s win is a victory of their election management too.” 

Election results 2022:

As per India Today's election dashboard (6:30 pm), the BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with 266 seats which is way above the halfway mark. The halfway mark stands at 202 seats in Uttar Pradesh.  

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The closest competition is Samajwadi Party at 132 seats, followed by the Congress and others at two seats each and the BSP at one seat.  

Talking of Punjab, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to sweep the border state as it has secured 92 seats, which is way above the halfway mark of 59 seats. Following closely is Congress at 18 seats, the SAD at four seats, BJP at two seats and others with one seat.  

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

In case of Uttarakhand, the BJP is above the halfway mark of 36 already and has secured 48 seats while the Congress has secured 18 seats so far in the state while others have four seats.  

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The BJP is inching closer towards the halfway mark in Goa as it currently has 20 seats as per the current trends. Congress has 12 seats in Goa at present, followed by TMC and AAP at three and two seats respectively.  

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

The counting of votes has been slightly slow in Manipur. As per the latest trends, the saffron party has crossed the halfway mark as it has secured 32 seats. Others have secured 24 seats while Congress has secured four seats in the northeastern state.  

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

Also read: Elections 2022: BJP heads for big win in Uttar Pradesh, AAP set to sweep Punjab

Top winners from Punjab 

  • AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann wins Dhuri seat  
  • AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur wins Amritsar East seat 
  • AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher wins Barnala Assembly seat  
  • AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke wins Bhadaur  
  • AAP’s Charanjit Singh wins Chamkaur Sahib 

Top losers from Punjab 

  • CM Charanjit Singh Channi loses from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur  
  • Amarinder Singh loses Patiala seat  
  • Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal loses from Lambi seat  
  • Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing in Jalalabad seat 
  • Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal fails to make a mark and could not even save his deposit from the Samrala seat  
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu loses from Amritsar East seat  
  • SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia loses from Amritsar East seat 

Top winners from UP 

  • CM Yogi Adityanath wins in Gorakhpur Urban  
  • BJP's MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri Shashank Verma  
  • SP’s Azam Khan leads in Rampur 
  • SP’s Akhilesh Yadav maintains lead in Karhal 
  • BJP’s Surendra Kumar Kushwaha leads in Fazil Nagar 
  • SP’s Shivpal Yadav leads from Jaswant Nagar 
  • BJP’s Satish Mahana leads from Maharajpur 
  • BJP’s Mukta Raja leading from Aligarh 
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh leading from Noida 
  • SP’s Mehboob Ali leading from Amroha 

Top losers from UP 

  • Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya trails from Sirathu  
  • Ex-Minister and SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar  
  • Congress’ Louise Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad 

Also read: Punjab's Zelenskyy: Bhagwant Mann's journey from a comedian to next CM

Top winners from Uttarakhand 

  • Congress’ Yashpal Arya leads in Khatima 
  • Leader of Opposition Preetam Singh leads in Chakrata  
  • BJP’s Mohan Bisht wins in Lalkuan 
  • BJP’s Satpal Maharaj leads in Chaubattakhal 

Top losers from Uttarakhand 

  • CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in Khatima constituency 
  • Ex-CM Harish Rawat loses in Lalkuan constituency 
  • AAP CM candidate Col. Ajay Kautiyal trails in Gangotri  
  • Congress’ Keshar Singh trails in Chaubattakhal 

Top winners from Goa 

  • CM Pramod Sawant wins from the Sanquelim constituency 
  • Congress’ leader of opposition Digambar Kamat wins from the Margao constituency 
  • Ex-Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai leads in Fatorda 

Top losers from Goa 

  • Former Goa CM and defence minister Late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar loses from Panaji seat. Utpal contested an independent candidate.  
  • Ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar trails in Mandream seat. He contested as an independent candidate 
  • AAP’s CM candidate Amit Palekar trails in St Cruz seat 

Top winners from Manipur 

  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh wins in Heingang seat 
  • Congress’ Okrom Ibobi Singh wins in Thoubal  
  • Congress’ Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh wins in Khundrakpam 
  • BJP’s Thongam Biswajit Singh leads in Thongju 

Top losers from Manipur 

  • Deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh loses from Uripok 

Also read: UP elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath busts 'Noida jinx' after three decades

TAGS:

BT TV