Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress calls for INDIA alliance meet on Dec 6 after probable loss in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Following some shockers in today's election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Indian National Congress has called for the next Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) meeting in New Delhi on December 6. Going by the election trends in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP is eyeing a clean sweep in the Hindi heartland -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. BJP crossed the 150 mark in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in early trends. In Chattisgarh, BJP has taken a slight lead. Congress has decisively breached the majority mark in Telangana as of now.

Following this, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly called up the alliance partners, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Trinamool Congress, for the meeting.

On October 25, Kharge had said that INDIA bloc seat sharing is likely to be declared after the five-state elections. Kharge had said, "We will see this. Let the 5-state elections take place first..."

INDIA is a coalition of 28 opposition political parties led by the Congress and was formed to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. It was formed during an opposition party meeting in Bengaluru in July 2023. The alliance includes JD (U), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

After securing Karnataka in May this, the Congress was eyeing to capture Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. It was also hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. An impressive performance in these polls would have boosted the party's leadership in the INDIA bloc.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the outcome in the states today will give strength and momentum to the alliance. Gogoi told ANI: "I believe that the election results in all four states will give a lot of strength to the Opposition alliance. It will be a day reckoning tomorrow for the INDIA partners and I am hopeful that the verdict will set the tone for our victory in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The results tomorrow will give us the momentum to go all-out against the BJP (at the Centre). It will set us on the road to victory in 2024."

Earlier in November, Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar had blamed the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress for the Opposition INDIA bloc losing steam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.