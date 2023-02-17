'Bang your thalis': Mahua Moitra takes dig at Smriti Irani for criticising George Soros' Adani comment

George Soros controversy: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday launched a veiled attack on Union Minister Smriti Irani after she called upon all Indians to give it back to billionaire investor George Soros for making controversial remarks on PM Narendra Modi over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Moitra said: “Every Indian urged by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister to give fitting reply to George Soros. Please bang your thalis at 6 pm sharp today.”

On Thursday, Soros, who was at the Munich Security Conference, said that the recent turmoil in Gautam Adani’s business empire has sparked a massive stock market selloff and shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

Soros said PM Modi "has to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against Gautam Adani's companies.

He also said that the recent stock rout will "significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government" and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."

Sharply reacting to the comments, Irani said Soros's remarks were a 'declaration to destroy India's democratic processes'. She said Indians have defeated such 'foreign powers' who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well and will do so again. "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she said.

Today, as a citizen, I call upon every individual, organization and society to denounce the intention of this individual who is seeking to weaken our democratic interests for his personal gains.



- Smt. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/xftZ5kI6az — BJP (@BJP4India) February 17, 2023

She added: "The man who broke the Bank of England and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intention to intervene in the democratic processes of India.”

"PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," Smriti Irani further said, adding that this is a 'war' and PM Modi is the only one who stands between the foreign powers and the citizens of India.

George Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful.



It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant.



- Smt. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/YEs0dQNbfV — BJP (@BJP4India) February 17, 2023

She added: "When India rose to the fifth-largest economy in the world, and when Presidents of the US, France, and PM of England publicly extended gratitude to Indian PM for enabling employment in these nations, such as the time when imperialistic intentions of an entrepreneur come to light."

She said that the political organisations that will support the billionaire for his 'attack' on the PM will be exposed before the citizens. "Any political organisation that matches steps with George Soros will stand exposed in front of the Indian electorate," she said.

