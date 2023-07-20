'Barbarism normalised...': Opposition attacks BJP over viral video of women being paraded naked

Opposition leaders have ripped into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation both at the Centre as well as in Manipur over a viral video from the northeastern state showing two women being paraded naked by armed miscreants. The All-India Trinamool Congress, Congress, DMK, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have questioned the government response regarding this particular incident and the overall situation in the state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the distressing events.

All-India Trinamool Congress said in its tweet that claims of Nari Shakti or women power by the BJP sound hollow if the women of Manipur don't get speedy justice. The party, headed by West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, questioned the stony silence of PM Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over the developments in Manipur.

The TMC said: "Blood-curdling visuals have emerged from Manipur where two women, reportedly from Kuki-Zo community, were paraded naked & sexually assaulted by a large group of men. What is stopping the Centre from dispatching fact-finding teams & commissions to Manipur?"

The party added: "Why is the WCD Minister still silent on the matter? All claims of Nari Shakti by the BJP ring hollow if we cannot ensure justice for the women of Manipur. Once again, we implore PM Narendra Modi to break his 78-day silence & stand by the people of Manipur".

Smriti Irani on Wednesday night called the viral video of two women being paraded naked “condemnable and downright inhuman”. She added that she spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Irani tweeted: “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice”.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the horrific incident shown in the viral video reportedly took place in May. Calling the incident "a national shame", Sibal tweeted: "Manipur video. Incident probably of May 3, 2023. It is said that FIR lodged against unknown persons. Seen on video footage but unknown to the police! A national shame yet our PM is silent".

Tensions are flaring in Manipur after an almost two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked by armed miscreants went viral on social media platforms. As per Manipur Police’s press release dated July 19, the incident took place on May 4 this year.

The Manipur police further said that a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered against unknown armed miscreants at the Nongpok Sekmai police station and that the matter is currently being investigated.

It added: “The State Police is making all-out efforts to arrest the culprits at the earliest. The State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in different vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. Two arms with two magazines were recovered by District Police, Imphal East in the operation”.

Talking to India Today NE, Biren Singh said termed the incident as a "crime against humanity" and that the state government has ordered an investigation into the incident. He added action will also be taken against police officers if they are found guilty.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D’Souza, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK boss MK Stalin, and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao also condemned the horrific incident. They questioned the silence of the top BJP leadership over these distressing incidents.

Ramesh said that it has been more than two months since the ghastly incident wherein two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped and an FIR was filed against unknown people. He added that the INDIA alliance will "demand answers" while urging Modi to break his silence.

He questioned the Centre and asked when will they stop acting like everything is hunky dory. He also asked when will the BJP replace Manipur CM and how many such ghastly incidents have been hidden from the public eye.

Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA alliance will not remain silent as "the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur". Mahila Congress acting president Netta D’Souza asked why the Modi government is not imposing President's Rule in Manipur, given the violence situation in the northeastern state.

KT Rama Rao said that the incident is a "nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India". He also questioned the stance of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a time when Manipur is reeling under violence.

The Telangana minister said in his tweet: "We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India!!"

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement on the incident and urged people to condemn the gruesome incident without sharing the horrid video. It further said that AAP is willing to assist the Central government in any manner vis-a-vis the Manipur crisis.

Commenting on the incident, Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi that these kinds of incidents cannot be tolerated in the Indian society. He also appealed PM Modi to pay attention to the situation in Manipur and take strict action against the culprits seen in the video.

Kejriwal tweeted: "The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in the Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming very worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should be no place for people of such criminal nature in India".

Stalin tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union Government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur".

Meanwhile, the Central government issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms to restrict users from sharing the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked, ANI reported citing sources. The sources further said social media platforms have to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation.

