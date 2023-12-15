Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in presence of PM Modi

Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at a grand ceremony in Jaipur. The event also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as the Deputy chief Ministers.

The oath of office was administered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra in the presence of PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union ministers, chief ministers of various states and other leaders.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked their presence in the ceremony.

Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader, also present at the event.

Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur. He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin. Sharma secured 1,45,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who secured 97,081 votes.

Ahead of the searing-in ceremony today, Sharma was spotted at the Govind Devji temple in the state capital where he offered prayers. He was accompanied by his family members as well as supporters. He also visited another temple.

He then sought the blessings of his parents.

Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency in Jaipur.

BJP registered victories on 115 seats in Rajasthan and Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

Also Read: Khalistani row: Nikhil Gupta, charged in plot to kill Pannun, approaches SC to intervene against extradition

Also Read: Job cuts hit Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee after $35 million funding round; see details