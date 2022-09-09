'Bharat, dekho’: BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for wearing 'Rs 41,000 Burberry t-shirt'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for wearing ‘Rs 41,000 Burberry t-shirt’. Gandhi, who is on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, was on the second day of campaign seen wearing a Burberry t-shirt that reportedly cost over Rs 41,000. The saffron party shared a picture of Gandhi and posted the cost of white Burberry t-shirt with the caption, "Bharat, dekho".

The Congress, too, retaliated saying the BJP was scared after seeing the crowd at its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. "Hey... are you scared? (After) seeing the crowd gathered in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Talk about the issue... Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss clothes, then Modi ji's suit that cost Rs 10 lakh and glasses that cost Rs 1.5 lakh will also be talked about,” the grand old party tweeted.

During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS."

Gandhi added that his character doesn't allow him to bow down before the ruling party. "I will fight for the idea of India. There is an attempt to impose one vision on this country."

