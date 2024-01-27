Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar may quit today, Camp Lalu Yadav 'preparing for floor test', say sources

Bihar Politics Updates: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from his post on Saturday amid speculations that he may go and join the NDA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources told India Today the process of Nitish Kumar breaking away from the grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is underway.

The RJD is adding up its numbers and fighting till the last moment. They are also trying to chalk out a strategy if they can’t stop Nitish Kumar from becoming the Chief Minister again, India Today reported. The party is also planning to raise the issue in the Bihar assembly when a trust motion takes place during the budget session on February 5.

It has been reported earlier that the BJP is eyeing a Cabinet reshuffle by replacing RJD ministers with its own MLAs. The BJP held a meeting in Patna on Saturday, which speculated to discuss the state political developments at length. At the end of the BJP meeting, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar is still the CM and Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy CM.

Several RJD leaders are meeting at the residence of party leader and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

Speculations of an RJD-JD(U) rift surfaced after RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya in an X post said Kumar is "changing his ideology as the wind changes its direction".

Besides, Nitish Kumar's possible return to the BJP-led NDA will be a jolt to the Opposition-headed INDIA alliance as he is a key member. Nitish Kumar has recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the INDIA bloc. This comes after he was not given a top leadership position in the alliance, despite his extensive political experience.

Janata Dal (United)'s political advisor and spokesperson K C Tyagi on Saturday made it all but clear that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge made several attempts to speak with Nitish Kumar. But as he was busy they could not speak. He added that former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is reaching Bihar to look into things.

"Some statements are coming from Bihar that a new council of ministers will be formed there. Congress is sending former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to Bihar as a senior observer. As far as I know, Baghel Ji will reach Patna tonight," Jairam Ramesh said.

“I can tell you that Mallikarjun Kharge has tried to speak to Nitish Kumar several times. But both of them are busy. So they have not yet spoken. When Mallikarjun Kharge calls him, Nitish Kumar is busy. When Nitish Kumar calls Kharge ji, Kharge ji is in some meetings. Don't twist my words. Nitish Kumar ji too called back,” Jairam said.