BJP 43rd foundation day: Prime Minister Modi says nation above everything

Addressing his party's MPs on the 43rd foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP is committed to fighting corruption and dynastic. The prime minister said for BJP, the nation is above everything.

He added that the party is committed to taking India out of corruption, nepotism, and law and order challenges.

VIDEO | BJP President @JPNadda hoisted party flag at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers as the party celebrates its 44th Foundation Day today. pic.twitter.com/wpgpE9DH1D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2023

The PM said, "Today, India is realising its potential just like the power of Lord Hanuman. The BJP party gets inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a “can do” attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success.”

PM Modi criticised those with a "baadshahi" mindset, stating they have insulted the poor and backwards since 2014.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, he attacked them with the words like 'parivarvaad' and 'casteism'. He accused the opposition of 'playing down' India's growth, adding that they mocked the service done to the poor.

PM Modi said they (opposition) can not digest the work the BJP is doing.

He attacked the opposition and said, "They (the Opposition) had never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day. They cannot digest the work BJP is doing. Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'.”

"Unlike opposition parties who used the slogan of social justice for political gains, BJP strives for social justice and employment of all segments and the free ration to 80 crores is a living example as it is being given without any discrimination. The identity of Congress is dynasty, nepotism, corruption, whereas BJP’s political culture is inclusive," PM Modi added.

The party is inspired by Lord Hanuman, according to the prime minister. "Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for himself!" he said.

#WATCH | Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law & order: PM Narendra Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day pic.twitter.com/y0P3CopEAL — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself!



This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!



- PM @narendramodi #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/yiB841NR1X — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023

"BJP is working day and night for India and our party is dedicated to “Maa Bharti”, Constitution and the nation," the prime minister said.

"We have made the mantra of 'Nation First' our motto. BJP working with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's effort)," he added.

"Our party and our party workers consistently derive inspiration from the values and teachings of Hanuman Ji. India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges. On Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all," PM Modi said.

BJP requested all of its MPs be present in Parliament on April 6 during PM Modi's speech. The party also hosted a similar event for its members of parliament last year.

Watch: PM Modi, Bhutanese King Jigme Wangchuk hold talks; discuss five key issues