Bengaluru: BJP’s Amit Malviya faces FIR over his tweets against Rahul Gandhi

Congress MLA Ramesh Babu on Wednesday said that he has registered an FIR in Bengaluru against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) I-T head Amit Malviya.

The case was registered over some tweets by BJP’s I-T head on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to the complaint, Malviya in a Twitter post said, “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game.”

Malviya also shared an animated video where Rahul Gandhi’s character could be seen conspiring with foreign entities and international media to defame India around the world.

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also reacted to the FIR against Amit Malviya.

Kharge, while speaking to ANI, said that whenever the BJP faces legal consequences, they tend to "cry" and questioned their adherence to the law.

He also defended the filing of the FIR, stating that it was done after seeking legal advice and addressing any mala fide intentions.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the FIR, calling it politically motivated.

Responding to Kharge’s comments, Surya said: "The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi.”

“Both the above sections deals with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice,” Surya added.

The controversy surrounding the FIR against Amit Malviya highlights the ongoing political tensions building before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.