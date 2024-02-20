Chandigarh mayor elections: SC declares AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar winner in polls

In a major turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar in the the Chandigarh mayoral elections was declared winner by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed the results of the Chandigarh mayoral elections in which the Returning Officer invalidated eight ballot votes, which made the BJP candidate win the polls.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the eight ballots which were invalidated by Returning Officer Anil Masih were valid and they were cast in favour of AAP's .

The apex court said the presiding officer intentionally attempted to deface eight ballot papers. It added that the Registrar Judicial to issue a notice to Masih for perjury proceedings due to the false statement made before the court. Masih was given three weeks to respond and explain why perjury proceedings should not be initiated against him.

On January 30, the BJP was declared the winner of Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, and defeating the Congress-AAP alliance.

After the polls, a video went viral showing Masih tampering the ballot papers while glancing at the CCTV, raising concerns about the fairness of the elections.

During the hearing on Monday, the apex court called out "horse-trading business" in the mayoral polls and noted the Masih should be prosecuted if found guilty of accusations levelled against him.

Reacting to the development, AAP Chandigarh President Sunny Ahluwalia said: "The Supreme Court accepted the fact that eight votes were declared invalid in a wrong way. The CJI also said that the eight votes declared invalid (by the presiding officer) will be considered valid."

Congress party, which fought the mayoral polls along with AAP, posted: "The Supreme Court declared the INDIA alliance candidate victorious in the Chandigarh mayor election.This is the victory of democracy in the country, a befitting reply to the dictatorial forces. Many thanks to the Supreme Court for protecting democracy with this historic decision. We all countrymen have to come together to protect democracy and the Constitution. This is the duty of all of us, our common responsibility towards the country. Long live democracy."

