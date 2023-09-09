Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra CM, arrested in skill development scam case

N Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party president, was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) early on Saturday in connection with corruption in the skill development scam case. He was arrested around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyla town. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged in 2021.

A large contingent of the police led by Nandyal range DIG Raghurami Reddy and the CID entered the camp of Naidu at RK Function Hall in the town around 3 am to take him into custody. He was reportedly taking a rest in his caravan at that time following a public address in Nandyala city.

According to a report in India Today, Naidu was shifted to Nandyal Hospital for a medical examination in the wee hours, following which he will be produced before the court.

An arrest warrant was served to Naidu under Section 50 (1) (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the wee hours of Saturday. TDP cadres reportedly blocked the police and gathered in large numbers. The SPG forces guarding Naidu did not allow the police, saying they could not allow anybody to reach Naidu till 5.30 am as per the rules.

Finally, around 6 am, the police woke up Naidu, brought him down from his van and arrested him.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.



In his first reaction after the arrest, Chandrababu said, "Democracy was murdered...I have to prove it if I am wrong. In the end, righteousness wins. People and TDP workers should exercise restraint."

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Police also detained his son Nara Lokesh in the East Godavari district. "The police stopped Lokesh, saying that he should not go to Chandrababu," a TDP spokesperson said on Saturday.

