Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: Full List of BJP, Congress winners

Counting is underway for the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh that went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. Congress hopes to retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while the BJP aims to stage a comeback. India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a close contest between BJP and Congress. Early trends show massive gains for BJP in Chhattisgarh. As per trends, BJP is leading on 25 seats while Congress is ahead on 27.

Here are the winners for the 90 seats of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections (Counting is underway):

Abhanpur: Indra Kumar Sahu of BJP leading.



Ahiwara (SC): Domanlal Korsewada of BJP leading



Akaltara: Raghvendra Kumar Singh of Congress leading



Ambikapur: Rajesh Agrawal of BJP leading



Antagarh (ST): Vikram Usendi of BJP leading



Arang (SC): Guru Khushwant Saheb of BJP leading



Baikunthpur: Bhaiya Lal Rajwade of BJP leading



Baloda Bazar: Tank Ram Verma of BJP leading



Basna: Sampat Agrawal of BJP



Bastar (ST): Baghel Lakheshwar of Congress leading



Beltara: Sushant Shukla of BJP leading



Bemetara: Dipesh Sahu of BJP leading



Bhanupratappur (ST): Savitri Manoj Mandavi of Congress leading



Bharatpur-Sonhat: Renuka Singh Saruta of BJP leading



Bhatapara: Indra Sao of Congress leading



Bhatgaon: Laxmi Rajwadeof BJP leading



Bhilai Nagar: Devendra Yadav of Congress leading



Bijapur (ST): Vikram Mandavi of Congress leading



Bilaigarh (SC): Shyam Tandan of BSP leading



Bilaspur: Amar Agrawal of BJP leading



Bilha: Siyaram Kaushik of Congress leading



Bindranawagarh (ST): Janak Dhruw of Congress leading



Chandrapur: Ramkumar Yadav of Congress leading



Chandrapur: Vinayak Goyal of BJP leading



Chitrakot (ST): Vinayak Goyal of BJP leading



Dantewada (ST): Chaitram Atami of BJP leading



Dhamtari: Onkar Sahu of Congress leading



Dgaramjaigarh (ST): Laljeet Singh Rathia of BJP leading



Dharsiwa: Anuj Sharma of BJP leading



Dondi Lohara (ST): Anila Bhendia of Congress leading



Dongargaon: Daleshwar Sahu of Congress leading



Dongargarh (SC): Harshita Swami Baghel of Congress leading



Durg City: Gajendra Yadav of BJP leading



Durg-Rural: Lalit Chandrakar of BJP leading.



Gunderdehi: Kunwer Singh Nishad of Congress



Jagdalpur: Kiran Deo of BJP leading



Jaijaipur: Baleshwar Sahu of Congress leading



Janjgir-Champa: Narayan Chandel of BJP leading



Jashpur (ST): Raymuni Bhagat of BJP leading



Kanker (ST): Asha Ram Netam of BJP leading



Kasdol: Sandeep Sahu of Congress leading



Katghora: Premchand Patel of BJP leading



Kawardha: Vijay Sharma of BJP leading



Keshkal (ST): Neelkanth Tekam of BJP leading



Khairagarh: Vikrant Singh ‘Chinku Bhaiya’ of BJP leading



Khallari: Dwarikadish Yadav of Congress leading



Kharsia: Umesh Patel of Congress leading



Khujji: Bhoplaram Sahu of Congress leading



Kondagaon (ST): Lata Usendi of BJP leading.



Konta (ST): Kawasi Lakhma of Congress leading



Korba: Lakhanlal Devangan of BJP leading.



Kota: Atal Shrivastava of Congress leading



Kunkuri: Vishnu Deo Sai BJP leading



Kurud: Ajay Chandrakar of BJP leading



Lailunga (ST): Vidyawati Sidar of Congress leading



Lormi: Arun Sao BJP leading



Lundra (ST): Prabodh Minz BJP leading



Mahasamund: Yogeshwar Raju Sinha BJP leading



Manendragarh: Shyam Bihari Jaiswal of BJP leading



Marwahi (ST): Pranav Kumar Marpachi BJP leading



Masturi (SC): Dilip Lahariya Congress leading



Mohla-Manpur (ST): Indrashah Mandavi Congress leading



Mungeli (SC): Punnulal Mohle Congress leading



Narayanpur (ST): Kedar Kashyap BJP leading



Navagarh: Minister Dayaldas Baghel BJP leading



Pali-Tanakhar: Tuleshwar Hira Singh Markam Gondvana Gantantra Party leading



Pamgarh (SC): Sheshraj Harvansh Congress leading



Pandariya: Bhawna Bohra BJP leading



Patan: Bhupesh Baghel of Congress leading



Pathalgaon: Gomati Sai of BJP leading



Pratappur (ST): Shakuntala Singh Portey BJP leading



Premnagar: Bhulan Singh Marabi of BJP leading



Raigarh: Omprakash Choudhary of BJP leading



Raipur City North: Purandar Mishra BJP leading



Raipur City South: Brijmohan Agrawal BJP leading



Raipur City West: Rajesh Munat BJP leading



Raipur Rural: Motilal Sahu BJP leading



Rajim: Rohit Sahu BJP leading



Rajnandgaon: Raman Singh BJP leading



Ramanujganj (ST): Ram Vichar Netam BJP leading



Rampur (ST): Phoolsingh Rathiya Congress leading



Saja: Ishwar Sahu BJP leading



Sakti: Charandas Mahant Congress leading



Samri (ST): Udhheshwari Pakra Congress leading



Sanjari Baldo: Sangeeta Sinha Congress leading



Saraipali (SC): Chaturit Nand Congress leading



Sarangarh (SC): Uttarari Ganpaty Jangde Congress leading



Sihawa (ST): Ambika Markam Congress leading



Sitapur (ST): Poorv Sainik Ramkumar Toppo BJP leading



Takhatpur: Dharmjeet Singh BJP leading



Vaishali Nagar: Rikesh Sen BJP leading

