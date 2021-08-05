Chidambaram takes a jibe at Centre over fuel prices

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on August 5 took a jibe at the Centre over fuel prices.

He questioned if there was no change in them over the last 19 days as Parliament was in session or chiefs of oil marketing companies "cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware."

Chidambaram also asked if fuel prices had not changed as all chiefs of oil marketing firms were in quarantine until August 15 or all those reasons were accountable for it.

Also Read: Former FM P Chidambaram comments on rising prices, offers solutions

Taking a dig at the Centre, Chidambaram tweeted, "Petrol and diesel prices have not been changed for 19 days because: a) Parliament session commenced on 19th July, i.e. 18 days ago b) Chiefs of Oil Marketing Companies cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware and the Israelis are listening. c) All the chiefs are in quarantine until 15th August d) All of the above."

Petrol & Diesel prices have not been changed for 19 days because:



a) Parliament session commenced on 19th July, i.e. 18 days ago



b) Chiefs of Oil Marketing Companies cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware and the Israelis are listening — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2021

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in several cities with the opposition protesting the high fuel prices.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre for soaring petrol and diesel prices.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his party colleagues and opposition leaders, rode a bicycle to Parliament to stage a protest over the issue.