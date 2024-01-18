Congress avoids question on Adani investment deals in party-ruled Telangana

Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday evaded questions around Adani Group's proposed investment in Congress-ruled Telangana. On January 17, the Adani's conglomerate signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Telangana government for an investment of over Rs 12,400 crore at the World Economic Forum 2024.

At a media event, when former Finance minister P Chidambaram was asked about the Adani Group's investment deal with the newly elected Congress government in Telangana, he appeared to be visibly uncomfortable and deflected the question on the party leadership. His party colleague Supriya Shrinate also refused to comment on the multicrore deals signed in WEF 2024 on Wednesday.

Asked about the investment deals, Chidambaram swiftly moved the mic towards Shrinate. The video of the incident has gone viral. Following this, Shrinate requested the media to ask queries linked to the manifesto.

"I think this is the press conference for the launch of the manifesto. We should concentrate on this topic only. Please don't mind. But manifesto launch is a big thing," she said.

Reporter- Why Congress signed MoU with Adani in Telangana?



Chidambaram- *Moves mike towards Shrinate"



Shrinate- *No Answer* pic.twitter.com/skdRCUzciQ — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 17, 2024

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been cornering the Narendra Modi-led government for providing "undue benefits" to industrialist Gautam Adani. In the past, he also accused the government of promoting crony capitalism.

In an effort to draw investments to the state, first Congress CM of Telangana Revant Reddy is leading a delegation from Telangana to the WEF 2024 and interacting with officials and business executives.

On Wednesday, the Adani Group declared that Adani Green Energy will invest Rs 5,000 crore for setting up two pumped storage projects of 1,350 MW capacity and another firm AdaniConneX Data Centres has announced investment of an equal amount for setting up a data centre campus in Chandanvelly with a total capacity of 100 MW.

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the Adani Group, will invest Rs 1,400 crore in a cement grinding unit with 6 metric tonne a year capacity and Adani Aerospace and Defence will invest Rs 1,000 crore in counter drone systems and missile development and manufacturing centre at Adani Aerospace and Defence Park here.

The Chief Minister has given assurance of the State Government's full cooperation in providing the necessary amenities, infrastructure, and support for the projects. Billionaire Gautam Adani expressed that the new Government in Telangana has been highly supportive of investors, and with well-planned policies, it is expected to attract more investments.

On Wednesday, the Telangana government said it has sealed MoUs worth over Rs 36,500 crore at the WEF 2024. Adani Group and JSW are some of the prominent investors that signed MoUs with the state government.

In a press release, the state government said JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, would set up a Pumped Storage Project in Telangana, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

An MoU was signed between the state government and GODI India, a lithium-ion cell manufacturer based in Hyderabad, at the WEF. According to the agreement, the company will establish a 12.5 GWh cell manufacturing unit and engage in research and development of associated technologies. This endeavor will require an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana over the next five years.

Web Werks, a leading IT infrastructure provider, announced Rs 5,200 crore to establish data centres in Telangana while Aragen Life Sciences, which is in the manufacturing and R&D space in the life sciences sector, announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in its existing plant here for expansion, which will create 1,500 new jobs.

At 9.40 AM, shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,927.00, down by 1.47 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

