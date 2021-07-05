COVID-19 vaccine: CoWIN platform to soon be available for all countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that India's digital COVID-19 vaccination platform - CoWIN - is being made open source and will soon be available to all countries. The Prime Minister asserted that India is committed to sharing its resources and expertise with the global community to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi was addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave via video conference on Monday, June 5.

The Prime Minister added that experience has shown that no nation, no matter how powerful, can solve a challenge like the COVID-19 outbreak alone. "Right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle," PM Modi said, while addressing the conclave.

"Despite all our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world," he added. The Prime Minister noted that technology is crucial in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that thankfully technology is one of the areas in which there is no resource constraint. "That's why we made our COVID tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible," PM Modi conveyed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained that vaccination against the virus is the best hope for humanity to successfully defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi added that right from the beginning of the pandemic "we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy".

PM Modi noted that that Indian civilisation considers the whole world as part of one big family. "That's why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source so (that) it will be available in any and all countries," PM Modi said.

Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) had earlier informed that around 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting the CoWIN platform to run their vaccination drives. He had added that India is ready to share the technology for free.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi likely to expand Cabinet this week; may include new faces