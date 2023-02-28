Delhi liquor policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against CBI arrest

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved Supreme Court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi liquor policy case. The matter is expected to be brought before the CJI at 10.30 am for an urgent hearing. Sisodia on Sunday was arrested after an eight-hour-long questioning session by the CBI sleuths. The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand for further interrogation. Special judge M K Nagpal passed the order on a CBI plea, which produced the AAP leader before the court amid heavy security in and outside the Court's premises.