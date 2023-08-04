Delhi liquor policy scam case: SC denies interim bail to Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it has declined to grant interim bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The case is currently under separate investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Supreme Court has postponed the decision on Sisodia's interim bail pleas until September 4. Sisodia had sought interim bail on the grounds of his wife's deteriorating health condition.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti reviewed the medical records of Sisodia's wife and determined that her condition was "fairly stable". As a result, the court has decided to consider Sisodia's interim bail pleas along with his regular bail pleas in the cases.

During the court proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, informed the bench about the ongoing medical challenges faced by Sisodia's wife. Singhvi highlighted that her health condition was progressively worsening, with periods of relapse. He emphasised that she was currently under the care of an older mother, and her son was residing in the United States.

Singhvi pleaded for Sisodia's temporary release to take care of his ailing wife for a few weeks. However, Justice Khanna responded that the matter would be addressed during the consideration of Sisodia's regular bail.

Earlier, on July 14, the Supreme Court had requested responses from the CBI and the ED regarding Sisodia's interim bail pleas in the case. Sisodia, who previously held the excise portfolio along with other responsibilities as the deputy chief minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the alleged "scam". He has remained in custody since then.

The ED subsequently arrested Sisodia on March 9 in a money laundering case related to the same matter. Sisodia had resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The Delhi High Court had previously denied bail to Sisodia in both the CBI case and the money laundering case, citing his influential position and the seriousness of the charges. The investigative agencies allege that irregularities occurred during the modification of the excise policy, leading to undue benefits for license holders.

The Delhi government had introduced the policy in November 2021, only to retract it in September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. The situation remains under the scrutiny of the judicial system as legal proceedings unfold.

