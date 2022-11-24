'Don't know who is advising him': Sachin Pilot on Ashok Gehlot's 'traitor' attack

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: Hours after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a traitor who tried to bring down the state government, his former deputy said it was a baseless allegation and that he was not aware who was advising the chief minister to put such false charges.

Earlier today, Gehlot said Pilot was a 'gaddar' (traitor) who tried to topple the state government at the behest of the BJP. The chief minister also said that the central leadership of the grand old party will not make Pilot the chief minister.

Reacting to these charges, Pilot said Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, but "I don't know who is advising him to put false, baseless allegations against me". He further said that the BJP was poorly defeated in Rajasthan when he was the party president.

"Still, the Congress president gave him another chance to Gehlot to become the chief minister. Today, the priority should be on how we can again win the Rajasthan election," he said.



In 2018, Congress returned to power after defeating the BJP. In 2013, when Gehlot was chief minister, the Congress lost the election to the BJP, which bagged 163 of 200 seats. In 2014, Pilot was appointed as the state chief. He revived the party which returned to power in the next election with 100 seats, 79 up from the last contest.

After this major comeback, a section of party leaders hoped that Pilot may be given the chair of the chief ministership. However, Gehlot was given the top post while Pilot was made his deputy. This formula worked out well until Pilot decided to challenge the style of functioning of Gehlot in 2020.

Since then, both leaders have been at loggerheads and the state unit is completely divided with Gehlot not willing to cede any space to Pilot.

Today, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that Gehlot is an experienced political leader and that whatever differences he has expressed with Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress.