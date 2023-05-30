'Each decision, action guided by desire to improve lives': PM Modi on 9 years of BJP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a tweet that he is filled with humility and gratitude as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government completed its nine years. The Prime Minister further added every decision and action of the government has been aimed at improving the lives of people. Modi further said that the BJP-led central government will continue to work even harder for building a developed India.

Also Watch: Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023 by defeating Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in thrilling IPL final via DLS Method

PM Modi tweeted: “Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India.”

Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26. On this occasion, the BJP highlighted the NDA government’s achievements so far. The BJP said India has witnessed “all-round development and inclusive growth” under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of “looting” people’s hard-earned money through inflation while making “arrogant claims” about controlling price rise.

Also Watch: Indian soldiers being trained in Israel-origin Krav Maga to counter Chinese troops at LAC?

Kharge tweeted in Hindi: “Deadly inflation in 9 years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST hit on everything important, Spoiled budget, difficult life! Arrogant claims-- “Inflation is not visible” or “We do not eat these expensive things”. Journey from “Acche Din” to “Amrit Kaal”-- Due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!”

Watch: Higher EPS pension to PAN-Aadhaar linking, Advance Tax, and more: Check crucial financial deadlines in June 2023

9 सालों में जानलेवा महँगाई,

भाजपा ने लूटी जनता की कमाई !



हर ज़रूरी चीज़ पर GST की मार,

बिगड़ा बजट, जीना दुशवार !



अहंकारी दावे-



“महँगाई तो दिखती नहीं” या “ये महँगी चीज़ हम खाते ही नहीं”



“अच्छे दिनों” से “अमृतकाल” की यात्रा

महँगाई से जनलूट की बढ़ती गई मात्रा !#NaakamiKe9Saal pic.twitter.com/00bOLILO70 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 29, 2023

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the Central government and said increase in prices of basic commodities is one among many “real achievements” of this government. He further claimed that businessman Gautam Adani’s wealth increased by around 1,225 per cent since 2014. He also said incomes have stagnated for agricultural and non-agricultural labourers as well as construction workers.

अगले कुछ दिनों और हफ़्तों में हर तरफ़ पिछले 9 वर्षों में प्रधान मंत्री मोदी की तथाकथित "श्रेष्ठ उपलब्धियों" को प्रचारित-प्रसारित किया जाएगा। ख़ुद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, उनके मंत्री, बीजेपी के अन्य नेता और उनके लिए ढोल पीटने वाले इस काम में लगे रहेंगे।



लेकिन ग़रीबी के कगार पर खड़े… https://t.co/mdsnjjsJTf — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 29, 2023

Watch: Stocks buzzing at share market on May 30, 2023: Hikal, Sobha, Inox Wind, RVNL, Stovekraft, others

Also read: Girish Chandra Murmu re-elected as WHO's external auditor with overwhelming majority: All about the CAG