Election Results 2022: UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur; What to expect?

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed over 50,000 officials for counting of votes at nearly 12,000 halls. Officials said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the counting exercise that will begin at 8 am in the states.

On the eve of the counting of votes, the EC announced the removal of three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi after a massive controversy erupted over the Samajwadi Party's allegation that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

While the political parties will eagerly await the results for all five states, the market and the country will closely watch the results of the politically-important state of Uttar Pradesh which sends the highest number of MPs (80) to the Parliament.

The elections to UP are also significant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi in the state.

Here's what to expect from the election results in all five states:

Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to get a comfortable majority in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Adityanath likely to come back for its second term as the chief minister of UP.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP is predicted to win 288-326 seats in the state which sends the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, is likely to end at the second spot, winning 71-101 seats in the 403-member assembly.

The seat count of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress is predicted to be in single digits. While the exit poll predicted 3-9 seats for BSP, it said Congress would bag 1-3 seats.

Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is all set to emerge as a clear winner in the Punjab elections, marking its first major expansion outside Delhi, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted.



The party is predicted to get a 41 per cent vote share, translating into 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly. Congress, the incumbent party, could get 19-31 seats with a vote share of 23 per cent, the exit poll predicted.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is predicted to win 7-11 seats with 18 per cent votes, while the BJP, along with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, is likely to bag 1-4 seats with 7 per cent votes.

Uttarakhand

The BJP is all set to retain power in Uttarakhand, albeit with lower seats as compared to 2017, as per India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

The ruling BJP is predicted to win 36-46 seats in the 70-member assembly with a 44 per cent vote share, while Congress is likely to bag 20-30 seats with a vote share of 40 per cent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is predicted to win 2-4 seats in the state.

Goa

The exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in the state with no party or alliance getting a majority in the 40-member assembly.

The alliance of Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) is predicted to win 15-20 seats, while the ruling BJP is likely to win 14-18 seats.

The alliance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is predicted to end at the third spot bagging 2-5 seats while others are expected to win 0-4 seats.

Considering the possibility of a hung assembly, the Congress has shifted all its candidates in the coastal state to a luxury resort in Bambolim village near Panaji ahead of counting of votes.

Manipur

The BJP is all set to come back to power in the NorthEastern state, as per the Axis My India exit poll.

The BJP is predicted to win 33-43 seats with a 41 per cent vote share, while Congress is seen bagging 4-8 seats with 18 per cent votes, according to the exit poll.

The National People's Party (NPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) are predicted to win 4-8 seats each. While NPP's vote share is seen at 16 per cent, for NPF it is expected to be at 8 per cent.

