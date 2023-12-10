Ex-CM Raman Singh to be Chhattisgarh Speaker, Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma appointed as Deputy CMs

In a significant political development in Chhattisgarh, BJP leaders Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were named as the new Deputy Chief Ministers on Sunday, reported India Today. This announcement came shortly after tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai was named as the new Chief Minister of the state.

In another notable development, Raman Singh, who served as Chief Minister thrice from 2003 to 2018, will take on the role of the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly.

The BJP's decisive victory in the assembly polls, securing 54 out of 90 seats, marked a significant shift from the 2018 results where the Congress had won 68 seats. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to secure one seat in the recent elections.

The delay in announcing the Chief Ministerial face had sparked speculation and discussions within the BJP after the election results were declared on December 3. The final decisions on leadership positions come after a period of intense internal discussions and negotiations within the party.

Outgoing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the BJP, highlighting the delay in announcing their Chief Ministerial candidate. The political landscape in Chhattisgarh is set for changes with the newly appointed leadership, and the BJP aims to leverage its recent electoral success to strengthen its influence and governance in the state.

With inputs from Sumi Rajappan

