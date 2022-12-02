'Follow the Muslim formula': Marriage advice for Hindus from Assam's Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said on Friday that Hindus should follow the "Muslim formula" and get their children marry at a young age, reported news agency ANI.

“Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women marry at 18 - the age permitted by law. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage. They don't give birth to children, enjoy themselves and save money,” the AIUDF chief said.

#WATCH | Hindus should follow the Muslim formula of getting their girls married at 18-20 years, says AIUDF President & MP, Badruddin Ajmal. pic.twitter.com/QXIMrFu7g8 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

According to Ajmal, Hindu population is not growing at the same rate as Muslims. “After the age of 40, they (Hindus) get married under parental pressure. So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land, only then will you bear good crops. There will then be growth.”

“They (Hindus) should also follow the formula of Muslims and get their sons married at a young age of 20-22 and their girls at 18-20 years. Then see how many children are born...” he added.

Karnataka Wakf Board has said that it will open 10 colleges for Muslim girls. I will appeal to them that they should allow Hindu girls in colleges constructed by them. We want to educate all girls: AIUDF President & MP, Badruddin Ajmal, at Karimganj, Assam pic.twitter.com/ACxWwfV93l — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

While responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims of "Love Jihad" by referring to Shraddha Walker case, AIUDF chief said, “The chief minister is one of the top leaders of the country today. So, who is stopping him? You also carry out four to five 'Love Jihad' and take away our Muslim girls. We will welcome it and won't even fight.”

Assam BJP MLA D Kalita warned Ajmal in a strongly worded statement. He said, "By saying such things, you are putting allegations about your mother and sister. I condemn it and warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh and do it. Hindus won't accept it. Don't stoop so low for politics&sell your mother and sister, don't trample upon their dignity."

"You're a Muslim and we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims," Kalita added.

Meanwhile, last week, Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the importance of enacting a strict population control law in India, saying it is critical given the country's limited resources.

Also Read: Giriraj Singh seeks for population control bill, says defaulters won’t get govt benefits