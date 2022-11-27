Giriraj Singh seeks for population control bill, says defaulters won’t get govt benefits

Union minister Giriraj Singh, on Sunday, stressed on the need to implement a tough population control law in India and said that it's crucial as the country has limited resources. The minister further added that the Population Control Bill should be implemented irrespective of their religion or the section of society they belong to and defaulters should be revoked of their voting rights.

As per the news agency ANI, Singh said, “Population control bill is crucial, we've limited resources. China implemented 'one child policy', controlled population and achieved development. China has 10 children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how'll we compete with China.”

"The bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion or sect and those who don't follow shouldn't be given government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Singh has also launched a month-long campaign 'Nai Chetna', envisioned as a 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement), to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on Friday.

Singh, in his address at the event, said that women often do not raise their voice against violence and are silent even after being a victim as they fear what people will think about them.

"People today discuss (various issues) in the world of television. But, it is unfortunate for India's polity that daughters' pain is assessed on the basis of their religion," the minister for rural development and panchayati raj said.

"I am witnessing today that some women speak up (against gender-based violence) while others do not because people make political remarks (on their sufferings) based on the religion of these didis (elder sisters)," he said.

Stressing on ending violence against women, Singh called upon women not to tolerate violence and expressed his government's commitment towards ending gender-based discrimination.

"(The Narendra) Modi government is committed to women empowerment just as it is dedicated to development. Under the Modi government women have been included in the army as well," Singh said.

The minister also suggested that women should be provided martial arts training for self-defence.