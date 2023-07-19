‘Go, tell your boss’: Opposition reminds Assam CM on use of ‘INDIA’ by PM Modi in various initiatives

The Opposition parties have strongly responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's criticism of the opposition alliance's name, I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Sarma, in a tweet on Monday, had taken a swipe at the coalition, stating that "the British named our country as India". In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed Sarma's comments as a "surplus of sour grapes" and reminded him of various initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the popular "Digital India" mission.

"We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT,” said Sarma in his tweet. He made the statement shortly after the opposition announced the new name for their alliance - INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) - during a meeting in Bengaluru.

Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat .



BJP for BHARAT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

In response, Jairam Ramesh dismissed Sarma’s comments as a “surplus of sour grapes” and reminded him of various initiatives launched by Prime Minister. He reminded Sarma of the various Modi government initiatives such as Skill India, Start-up India, and Digital India. Ramesh also pointed out that PM Modi himself had called for Chief Ministers to work together as "Team India" and had made appeals to "Vote India!"

"Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmers," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

"He's (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as 'Team India'. He even made an appeal to Vote India!" he added.

Ramesh further criticised Sarma's reaction to the use of the term "India" by 26 political parties in their alliance name. He accused Sarma of throwing a fit and claiming that the use of "India" reflected a "colonial mentality," suggesting that Sarma should convey his sentiments to his own party leader, Narendra Modi. Ramesh even shared an old video of Modi where he can be seen appealing to voters to "vote for India."

"But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he (Sarma) throws a fit and says use of India reflects 'colonial mentality'! He should go tell that to his Boss," the Congress leader said.

Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmes. He’s asked CMs of different states to work together as ‘Team India’. He even made an appeal to Vote… pic.twitter.com/YYCeDcWMui — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2023

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also joined in slamming Sarma on Twitter. She advised him to find a better social media manager, as the one he posted made him appear foolish. Shrinate also questioned the focus of Sarma's fight, humorously referring to his geographical location mentioned in his Twitter bio.

"Himanta, find a better tweet writer. This one makes you appear foolish. Your fight seems to begin with your geo location on your twitter bio ??"

Himanta, find a better tweet writer. This one makes you appear foolish. Your fight seems to begin with your geo location on your twitter bio 😂



Be rest assured we will ensure

जुड़ेगा भारत, जीतेगा INDIA@himantabiswa https://t.co/bRBOTrVwMr July 18, 2023

The formation of the I-N-D-I-A grouping by 26 opposition parties was seen as an effort to unite and take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the battle would be between I-N-D-I-A and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, a day later, the alliance chose 'Jeetega Bharat' (India will win) as its tagline in a bid to defeat the BJP. The final decision on the tagline was made after late-night deliberations and is expected to be replicated in several regional languages.

Echoing the Congress's stance, Clyde Crasto, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also questioned Sarma and asked when the BJP would change its Twitter handle if they were truly committed to distancing themselves from colonial legacy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma says 'British named our country India; we must free ourselves from colonial legacy'.



So, when is @BJP4India changing its twitter handle? pic.twitter.com/OAiQL9oMmV — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly strongly objected to the name I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the opposition alliance.

However, sources rejected reports of Kumar not being happy and said that he was travelling in a small plane and had to reach Patna before night, reported PTI.

The announcement of the INDIA alliance's name sparked a political slugfest, with the BJP asserting that it would not change their character and framing the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha battle as "Bharat Mata versus INDIA".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the NDA meeting, emphasised that alliances built on negativity never succeeded and expressed confidence in the NDA winning a third consecutive term.

In response, the opposition parties challenged the NDA to defeat INDIA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders finalised 'Jeetega Bharat' as the tagline for the alliance, setting the tone for their campaign.

The tagline, which translates to "India will win" in Hindi, is expected to be replicated in several regional languages. During the meeting, there were discussions about incorporating the term 'Bharat' in the alliance's name to reflect their focus on the nation.

(Inputs from PTI)

Also Watch | Surat Diamond Bourse: World’s largest office in India now as Gujarat office building for the diamond industry surpasses Pentagon; Know about size, cost and architect behind this mammoth building