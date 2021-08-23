Govt to brief political parties on Afghanistan situation: S Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the foreign ministry to brief the leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details."

In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties.



Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 23, 2021

Several countries have been trying to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from Kabul, as the crisis in Afghanistan has deepened following the takeover of Taliban in the country. Thousands of Afghans are looking to fly out of Kabul airport amid chaos, with several reports of injuries and deaths.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

India is evacuating Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan and is currently operating two flights per day from Kabul. The government has also assured to help stranded Afghan Hindus and Sikhs who want to come to India.

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

Further, within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16. India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

Also Read: Afghanistan crisis: India brings back 146 nationals from Doha

Also Read: Everything is finished, future uncertain: Evacuees from Afghanistan