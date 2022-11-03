Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases; counting of votes on Dec 10: ECI

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on December 1 whereas the second phase will take place on December 5. Results of the Gujarat elections will be declared on December 8, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar further said the entire election process in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state will complete on December 10. He added the state will have 1,274 polling stations completely managed by women and security staff. 182 polling stations will be set up by PwD. In a first, 33 polling stations will also be set up and managed by younger staff.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) boss also commented on a recent tweet by the Congress party. Kumar noted, “Action and outcome actually speak louder than words. No matter how much I try to make you understand, what’s important are the actions and our correct results. Results have shown that those who are critical got surprising results.”

The Congress had tweeted, “The Election Commission of India is an autonomous body. It holds free and fair elections.” The grand old party's tweet came after the ECI declared that it will announce the schedule for upcoming Gujarat polls.

The state will witness a tripartite contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gujarat Elections 2022 important dates

PHASE 1

Date of issue of gazette notification– November 5

Last date of nominations– November 14

Date for scrutiny of nominations– November 15

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures– November 17

Date of poll– December 1

Date of counting– December 8

Date before which election shall be completed– December 10

PHASE 2

Date of issue of gazette notification– November 10

Last date of nominations– November 17

Date for scrutiny of nominations– November 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures– November 21

Date of poll– December 5

Date of counting– December 8

Date before which election shall be completed– December 10

