Congress, AAP criticise BJP for 'overnight makeover' of Morbi civil hospital ahead of PM Modi’s visit

An overnight makeover of the government hospital in Gujarat’s Morbi before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to meet the survivors of the suspension bridge collapse that left 141 people dead has come under fire from the Opposition. The Prime Minister will visit the site of the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the state government for engaging in an all-night overhaul of the hospital in times of tragedy.

Congress shared pictures of the hospital on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Event of tragedy. Tomorrow, PM Modi will visit the civil hospital in Morbi. Before that, the work of dyeing and painting is going on there. Glazed tiles are being installed. There should be no weak points in PM Modi’s image, all arrangements are being made for it. They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in eventing.”

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

The AAP tweeted, “Overnight paint is being done in Morbi Civil Hospital so that the poor building does not get exposed in PM Modi’s photoshoot tomorrow. 141 people are dead, hundreds of people are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers have been covered up by doing photoshoots.”

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए



141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

AAP MLA and spokesperson Naresh Balyan wrote, “There are 177 bodies lying inside, the work of painting the hospital from outside is going on, because Mahamanav ji will go there tomorrow to do stunts with cameras. There is a limit to shamelessness.”

अंदर 177 लाशे पड़ी है, बाहर से हॉस्पिटल की रंगाई पुताई का काम चल रहा है, क्यों की महामानव जी कल कैमरे लेकर स्टंट करने जायेंगे वहां। बेशर्मी की हद होती है। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 31, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Neetu Dabas retweeted the Congress’ tweet and wrote, “Congress will not be able to do anything in life, except to come down to the lows and beat drums of the end of Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.”

जिंदगी में कांग्रेस कुछ नहीं कर पाएगी सिवाय नीचता पर उतरकर राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस खात्मे का ढ़ोल पीटने के... https://t.co/LEhORuSuGx — Neetu Dabas 🇮🇳 (@INeetuDabas) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, some of the workers engaged in the cleaning job told India Today that they were brought from Rajkot for overhaul ahead of the PM’s visit. New water coolers and hospital beds were also installed.

A suspension bridge collapsed near Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi, causing the death of 141 people and injuring several others.

