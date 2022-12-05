Gujarat Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Will BJP get another term? Predictions shortly

Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022: With voting for phase two ending today, the focus has shifted to exit poll results which will be released this evening. Ahead of the election, four opinion polls published in October and November predicted a win for the ruling BJP with the seats ranging from 104 to 143.

Gujarat went to polls in two phases on December 1 (89 seats) and 5 (93 seats). For decades, Gujarat has been seeing a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, this time, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made the fight triangular in some assembly segments. The top brass of the Congress was largely missing from Gujarat, leaving the battleground open for AAP to take on the BJP.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Date, timings, where to watch live streaming, and other details



The saffron party, which has been in power for the last 27 years, is seeking yet another term in Gujarat. For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led the campaign for another stint while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia spearheaded the AAP's rallies and roadshows.

Also Read | Delhi MCD election exit poll 2022: When and where to watch the live streaming



In the last election held in 2017, the BJP was reduced to double digits for the first time in decades, this happened due to a massive Patidar reservation protest led by Hardik Patel. The Congress capitalised on the anger among people and bettered its tally from 61 in 2012 to 77 in 2017.

However, Hardik Patel, who was the face of the protest in 2015, joined the BJP earlier this year, delivering a jolt to Congress which was banking on young blood to make a comeback in Gujarat.



In 2017, the BJP secured 49.09 per cent vote share and won 99 seats - 16 less than what it had got in 2012. In 2012, the saffron party had bagged 115 seats with 47.85 per cent vote share.

The highest the BJP has got in the last three decades is 127 seats with 49.85 per cent vote share in 2002. In 2007, the tally dropped to 117 with 49.12 per cent votes. The Congress, on the other hand, got 51 seats in 2002, 59 in 2007, 61 in 2012, and 77 in 2017.



The AAP had also contested in the last election but could not make any impact.

The Election Commission (EC) will take up the counting of votes on December 8.