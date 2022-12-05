Gujarat elections 2022 phase 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad today

Gujarat elections phase 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast their votes today. The Prime Minister will cast his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip locality whereas Shah will cast his vote in the Naranpura locality of the city.

The second phase of voting in Gujarat will begin today across 93 seats in central and north Gujarat to decide the fate of 833 candidates. In this phase of voting, total of 2.51 crore voters-- including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women-- are eligible to cast their vote.

Top 10 points to know

- Prime Minister Modi is a registered voter from Ranip and cast his vote from the locality in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous elections. The constituency falls under the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad.



- Besides Modi and Amit Shah, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, former deputy CM Nitin Patel and several other union ministers will also exercise their rights on December 5.



- PM Modi met his mother Heeraben on Sunday and spent nearly 45 minutes with her before leaving for the BJP Gujarat headquarters.



- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded candidates in all 93 seats whereas the Congress is contesting on 90 seats.



- The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party has 44 candidates.



- Key constituencies in this phase are CM Bhupendrabhai Patel's Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad, BJP leader Hardik Patel's constituency Viramgam in Ahmedabad, Alpesh Thakor's constituency Gandhinagar South and Jignesh Mevani's constituency Vadgam in Banaskantha.



- Other constituencies include Jetpur (Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva) and Vaghodia (BJP rebel MP Madhu Shrivastav).



- Average voter turnout stood at 63.31 per cent in the first voting phase, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).



- In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 51 seats, Congress 39 and independent candidates bagged 3 seats.



- The BJP bagged 37 seats in central Gujarat while the Congress got 22. The Congress secured 17 seats in north Gujarat whereas the BJP bagged 14.

