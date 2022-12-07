Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Where, when to watch counting of votes live

The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on Thursday, December 8. The counting will start at 8 am for both states. While Gujarat voted in two phases on December 1 and December 5, Himachal Pradesh voted in a single phase on November 12. The voter turnout in Gujarat was about 64.65 per cent in both phases. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s voter turnout was over 74 per cent.

While most exit polls have predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to sweep PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, for Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls have projected a hung assembly with a range of 24-41 seats for the ruling BJP and 24-40 seats for the Congress. The magic mark to form the government is 35 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) will take up the counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday (December 8) and will continue till all the votes are counted.

Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin at 37 centres at 8 am tomorrow. Three-tier security arrangement will be in place for the counting process: Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P.Bharathi pic.twitter.com/fPBOQa1eKm December 7, 2022

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results: When and where to watch, follow

The Election Commission of India will publish the results in real-time on its website, https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Readers can go to the website and click on ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency December-2022’. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

For smartphone users, EC’s Voter Helpline App is available on both Google Playstore and Apple App store, which can show live data about the Assembly Polls. Users have to register themselves and click on the ‘results’ tab on the landing page.

The live coverage of Gujarat results can also be tracked on Aaj Tak and India Today. The live blog can be followed at https://www.businesstoday.in/

Himachal Election Results 2022: Crucial seats for win

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a bipolar contest between the two major parties, BJP and Congress since 1990. The total number of seats in the state is 68. The counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on 8 December. The majority mark is 35 in a 68-member strong assembly.

The state has three major regions, namely Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla. Kangra is the biggest region with 25 assembly seats, followed by Mandi with 24 seats, and Shimla with 19 seats. As per India Today’s analysis, Kangra can be the key region which can decide the winner.

The key seats in the state are Mandi, Seraj, Nadaun, Haroli, Dharamshala, Shimla (rural), Kasumpti, Darang, Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Una, Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Kullu, Barsar, Kinnaur, Karsog, among others.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP has an edge over Congress, AAP

As per most exit polls predictions, the ruling BJP is likely to win 137 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The grand-old party, Congress, might secure 32 seats, while debutant AAP may snatch 10 seats.

Preparations underway at BJP regional office 'Sri Kamalam' in Gandhinagar ahead of #GujaratElections results tomorrow



"Arrangements are being made here so that party workers can celebrate here. Seating arrangements for about 2,000 workers have been made here," says a BJP worker pic.twitter.com/aycvGcrzxW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 99 out of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. The Congress had secured 77 seats. After the elections, the BJP made Vijay Rupani the chief minister. Then, in 2021, Rupani was replaced with Bhupendra Patel.