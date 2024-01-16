Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to kill Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on this Republic Day. He has asked gangsters to come together to attack Mann on January 26, India Today reported citing Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Commenting on this, DGP Yadav said that the Punjab police force has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against gangsters, while adding strict action is being taken. Pannun has previously issued multiple threats against the Indian establishment and authorities.

Meanwhile, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder has also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dared him to attend the Republic Day function on January 26 without security.

"I dare Modi, you come to Delhi without your security. If you are a popular leader, come to Delhi on R-Day without security and SFJ is going to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar by raising Khalistan flag," he can be heard saying in the video. In June last year, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by unidentified assailants at a gurudwara in Canada's Surrey.

A week ago, Pannun released a statement urging multinational companies to not invest in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, while calling the Indian government as "Nazi". Last month, Pannun released a video wherein he can be heard threatening an attack on India's Parliament on December 13.

He claimed that the conspiracy allegedly hatched by the Indian agencies to eliminate him failed and that he will respond by attacking the Parliament on December 13.

"Modi government has tried to kill me for organising Khalistan referendum and I am going to respond. My response on December 13 will be in contrast to Afzal Guru's 2001 resistance against extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris but still my response is going to shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament," Pannun said in the video.