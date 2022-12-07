Himachal Election Result 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch live coverage; all you need to know

Himachal Pradesh Result 2022: After exit polls, all eyes are on the counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls in a single phase on November 12. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting at 8 am on Thursday. Himachal, which has 68-member House, is likely to witness a triangular contest in some assembly segments with the entry of AAP. However, the exit polls have given mixed predictions with some giving edge to the BJP while others projecting a lead for Congress.

Himachal Result Day and Timing: 8th December, 8 am

The EC will commence the counting of votes at 8 am on December 8.

Himachal election result: When and where to watch live coverage

The EC will publish the results in real-time on its website - eci.gov.in. The results on the official site can be seen constituency-wise and party-wise.

The constituency-wise result will show the details of all candidates contesting for the seat and their real-time votes.

The live coverage of Himachal Pradesh results can also be tracked on Aaj Tak and India Today.

The live update of leading/trailing candidates and results can also be followed on BusinessToday.in.

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022

Exit polls have predicted a very close fight between the ruling BJP and Congress. Aaj Tak-Axis My India poll has predicted an edge for Congress, with seat projection of 30-40. The BJP is projected to get 24-34 seats, which is lower than the requirement of 35 to form the government. Today's Chanakya has also predicted 33 seats each for BJP and Congress while two seats for others.

Besides these two, other exit polls - by CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, P MARQ, Times Now-ETG, Zee News-BARC - have given edge for the BJP, with projections ranging from 32 to 40 seats.

Also read: Himachal Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Axis My India predicts tough fight, edge for Congress

Also read: Gujarat Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Axis My India predicts 129-151 seats for BJP