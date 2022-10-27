Home minister Amit Shah to launch projects worth Rs 6,629 cr in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana’s Faridabad on Friday. The projects are the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, which is worth Rs 5,600 crore, rail coach factory at Sonepat, which is worth Rs 590 crore, elevated rail track at Rohtak, constructed for Rs 315.40 crore, and a police housing complex at Bhondsi, which is touted to be around Rs 106 crore.

The orbital rail project will connect Palwal with Sonipat. According to the project details, the project will have a 126-kilometre-long rail corridor with double line, which is expected to be over by 2025. The new project will allow the movement of double-stack containers and will have 17 stations in between Palwal and Sonipat. The orbital rail project will also have a 5-kilometre tunnel through the Aravallis.

Tight security

Security has been heightened ahead of the Jan Utthan Rally, which will be addressed by Shah. Around 5,000 police officers, senior officials and functionaries of the state government and the district administration have been deployed for ensuring proper arrangements for the event.

As per news reports, around 2,500 additional cops have been called in from different parts of Haryana for the event. Besides, another 2,500 personnel of the district police have been kept on hold.

Primary connecting roads have been closed, and a few have been diverted in the city. The rally coincides with a two-day programme on internal security to be presided over by Shah. The programme will be attended by CMs, home ministers, home secretaries and DGPs of various states at Surajkund on October 27 and 28.

(With agency inputs)