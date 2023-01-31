'I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital,' Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

While speaking at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Visakhapatnam would be Andhra Pradesh's new capital.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital. I will also be shifting to Vizag.”

“I invite you and your colleagues to see for yourself how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh,” added CM Reddy.