'I regret it': DMK MP on controversial 'Gaumutra' remark in Parliament Winter session

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthil Kumar S on Wednesday apologised for his contentious 'gaumutra states' remark. He said that he would not use the term again if these remarks have hurt anyone's feelings.

He added that he "inadvertently" made the remarks inside the Lok Sabha. When asked if the usage of such language would hurt people's sentiments, the DMK Lok Sabha MP told news agency ANI, "No I don't think anybody's sentiments were hurt. There was nothing controversial inside the House. If people find it controversial, then, I will use some different words to explain what I meant."

"The statement was made by me yesterday inadvertently. If it hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people. I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged. I regret it," Senthil Kumar said in the Lok Sabha.

Kumar had stoked a hornet's nest on Tuesday when he criticised the recent electoral success of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hindi heartland states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Senthil Kumar said, "The power of the BJP is in winning elections mainly in Hindi heartland states. You cannot come to South India." Then, he used a derogatory term to define the Hindi heartland states, which triggered condemnation from all quarters of the political spectrum.

Reacting to his remarks, former Congress MP Milind Deora said in his post on X that the DMK must realise its reckless remarks on Gaumata and Sanatana Dharma only weaken the INDIA alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland states.

"Very unfortunate to witness an Indian MP making derogatory statements against Gaumata and Sanata Dharma culture revered by over 1 billion Indians. Many, including myself, consider ourselves Sanatanis. DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken the INDIA alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a north-south divide," Deora said on X.

After the DMK MP's remarks were condemned, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged them. DNV Senthil Kumar S' remark comes amid the controversial debate on the north-south divide after the Assembly Poll results 2023.

Soon after the assembly election results for the four were declared, many people on social media including politicians and journalists pointed out an alleged North-South divide in the polls. All those who spoke of an alleged North-South divide were met with harsh criticism on social media.

The BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with a comfortable majority whereas the Congress put an end to the KCR juggernaut in Telangana in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The saffron party won 115 seats in Rajasthan, 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 54 seats in Chhattisgarh. Congress, on the other hand, won 65 seats in Telangana.

