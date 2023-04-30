'JD(S) a ‘private limited party’ of a family': PM Modi attacks Deve Gowda-led party in Karnataka

During a public meeting in Hassan district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at both Congress and JD(S), calling them a "sign of instability" and warning the people of Karnataka not to entrust the state's fortune into their hands. He dubbed JD(S) as the "B-team" of Congress and claimed that Congress leaders' main goal is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is a "private limited party of a family."

Modi urged the people of Karnataka to end the decades of "jod-thod" (coalition) politics, which has resulted in instability and halted development in many states. He highlighted the internal rifts within Congress and noted that wherever Congress governments remain, their identity is because of rivalry between their leaders, pointing to Rajasthan and Chattisgarh as examples.

The Prime Minister accused JD(S) of dreaming of winning 15-20 seats and wanting a share in the "loot," adding that every vote cast in favour of JD(S) will go into Congress' account. He also called out the showoff fights between Congress and JD(S), comparing them to wrestling entertainment, and highlighted their unity in Parliament on every issue.

Modi urged the people of Karnataka not to vote for Congress or JD(S) as it would mean putting a "break" on the state's development and reversing its progress. He emphasized that voting for BJP is the only way to consider every common family of the state as its own and to ensure the state's continued progress and development.

"In Karnataka, Congress and JD(S) are showing off that they are opponents. You can look at the statements of Congress and JD(S) leaders, ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, they were abusing each other, and the election results were about to be announced, they had joined hands. Such showoff fights continue between Congress and JD(S) like WWF (wrestling entertainment)...even in Parliament, on every issue JD(S) and Congress are together," he said.

The Prime Minister ridiculed the Deve Gowda-led outfit, saying that while one party unit (Congress) is indulging in serving a family in Delhi, the other party itself belongs to a family, and the big faces of this family will put their entire strength in securing their families, with many headlines relating to the party being about which member of the family has an upper hand rather than their agenda for the people.

