Kapil Mishra appointed as vice-president of BJP's Delhi unit

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is known for his "fiery" speeches on Hindutva ideology, was appointed as the vice-president of the party's Delhi unit on Saturday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said his name was on the list of the new office bearers of the party announced earlier this week, but it could not be declared due to some reason.

Kapil Mishra, who was formerly in the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP in 2019, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women's wing chief Richa Pandey.

Mishra was under fire in 2020 for an "ultimatum" to the Delhi police to clear the roads in Delhi during the northeast Delhi riots, failing which he said he would not listen to the police.

Over 50 people were killed and hundreds injured during the Delhi riots in 2020.

"Three days' ultimatum for Delhi Police - clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this,don't make us understand. We won't listen to you. Three days," Mishra had tweeted in Hindi in 2020, along with a video of him speaking.

A group of lawyers had filed a police complaint against Mishra for his "inciteful tweets" after clashes erupted between protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, and a group supporting the law in northeast Delhi that year.

The Election Commission of India had in 2020 asked Twitter to remove a communal tweet by Mishra, saying criticising protests against the citizenship law in Delhi and referring to "mini-Pakistans" in the city is "highly objectionable" and "appeals to communal feelings".

Mishra contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from the Model Town constituency on a BJP ticket but lost to the AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

In April, Mishra lauded the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from the class 12 history textbooks. Alleging that 'thieves' were being referred to as the Mughal rulers, he said that the initiative will shine light on the 'truth'.

Last week, BJP announced a much-anticipated reshuffle in the organisation ahead of the general elections next year. BJP chief JP Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers.

CT Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, were dropped as its general secretaries, while former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor was made the vice-president.

