scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
India rice export ban: World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July, says FAO

Feedback

India rice export ban: World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July, says FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that the FAO All Rice Price Index rose 2.8 per cent in July from a month ago, to an average of 129.7 points

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
(Representational image) (Representational image)
SUMMARY
  • The price of rice has seen sharp increase in recent months, reaching its highest level in nearly 12 years
  • The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that the FAO All Rice Price Index rose 2.8 per cent in July from a month ago, to an average of 129.7 points
  • It is to be noted that India, which accounts for 40 per cent of world rice exports, last month ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to calm domestic prices

The price of rice has seen sharp increase in recent months, reaching its highest level in nearly 12 years. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that the FAO All Rice Price Index rose 2.8 per cent in July from a month ago, to an average of 129.7 points, Reuters reported. This is almost 20 per cent higher than the same time last year, and the highest level since September 2011.

There are a number of factors contributing to the rising price of rice such as strong demand for rice. Another factor is the recent move by India to curb exports, which has reduced the supply of rice on the global market. Moreover, erratic weather conditions in some rice-producing countries have also led to lower yields, which has further tightened the supply.

It is to be noted that India, which accounts for 40 per cent of world rice exports, last month ordered a halt to its largest rice export category to calm domestic prices, which climbed to multi-year highs in recent weeks.

In the current environment, these types of restrictions are likely to exacerbate volatility on food prices in the rest of the world. They could also lead to retaliatory measures, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist, IMF, told a press conference. 

The rising price of rice is likely to have a significant impact on food security in many countries. Rice is a staple food for millions of people around the world, and the higher prices could make it more difficult for people to afford this essential food.

According to the report, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Pakistan are among leading exporters of rice. While, China, Philippines, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria and Malaysia are key importers of the staple.

The total exports of non-basmati white rice from India was USD 4.2 million in 2022-23 as against USD 2.62 million in the preceding year. Major destinations of India's non-basmati white rice exports include the US, Thailand, Italy, Spain and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)

Also Read: Centre puts laptops, PCs and tablets import curbs on hold till October 31

Published on: Aug 05, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement