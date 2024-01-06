scorecardresearch
Karnataka cabinet clears law that mandates 60% Kannada in signboards across state

Karnataka cabinet clears law that mandates 60% Kannada in signboards across state

With this, all commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations in the state are expected to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates.

On December 27, a protest planned by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction took an ugly twist after some of its members vandalised properties in markets and business areas of Bengaluru

Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a law that ensures all signages across the state have 60 per cent Kannada text.
The move comes days after pro-Kannada protesters went on a rampage in Bengaluru, vandalising English signboards.

With this, all commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations are expected to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates. The upper half portion of signboards must be in Kannada, while the lower half can be in any other language.

Kannada and Culture minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said there will be  "strict penalties" for defaulters and "not just notices.”

On December 27, a protest planned by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction took an ugly twist after some of its members vandalised properties in markets and business areas of Bengaluru, targeting sign boards with writing in languages other than Kannada.

They specifically also targeted the newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia. Activists took out rallies in various parts of the city such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajapet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli.

Published on: Jan 06, 2024, 8:17 PM IST
