Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defies superstition, opens 'inauspicious door' in Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defied superstition and opened the "inauspicious" south door to his chamber in the state assembly building on Saturday. He decided to make an entry and exit from there.

The chief minister, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to hold a meeting with senior officials regarding the Anna Bhagya scheme, noticed the south door was closed. When he asked why it was never opened, the officials told him that the south door was considered inauspicious and thus was never opened.

After opening the door, he explained the meaning of good vaastu. “A good Vaastu is the one where you get a healthy mind, clean heart, and concern for people. It should have natural light and fresh air coming in," the chief minister said.

The south-facing door in the Vidhana Soudha was shut in 1998 after then-chief minister J H Patel lost the assembly elections. It is believed that the door is cursed and that any chief minister who uses it will lose the next election. The opening of the south door happened on Saturday, a day belonging to Saturn which is feared as a planet bringing misery to life, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Siddaramaiah, who is known for his unconventional style, said that he did not believe in superstition and that he was opening the door to "break the jinx".

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated in Maharashtra by the state's Pradesh Congress Committee as well as ally NCP on Sunday, to mark the massive victory of the Congress in last month's Assembly elections.

This would be Siddaramaiah's maiden visit to Maharashtra after becoming the chief minister for the second time. He would then fly to Baramati -- on the invitation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar -- to attend a function on the birth anniversary of 18th century Maratha queen Ahilyadevi Holkar organised by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vikas Pratishthan, where he would also be felicitated.

