PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday conferred visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'. In the past nine years of tenure, PM Modi received many international awards. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.

The Prime Minister landed in Egypt on Saturday after concluding his three-day state visit to the US. He met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam, on Saturday during his state visit to Egypt. The Grand Mufti recalled his recent visit to India and highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt. The Grand Mufti also appreciated Prime Minister Modi's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation. PM Modi conveyed that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.