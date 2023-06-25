scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'

Feedback

PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'

PM Modi landed in Egypt on Saturday after concluding his three-day state visit to the US.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday conferred visiting PM Modi with the country's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'
  • In the past nine years of tenure, PM Modi received many international awards
  • This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday conferred visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile'. In the past nine years of tenure, PM Modi received many international awards. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.

The Prime Minister landed in Egypt on Saturday after concluding his three-day state visit to the US. He met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam, on Saturday during his state visit to Egypt. The Grand Mufti recalled his recent visit to India and highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt. The Grand Mufti also appreciated Prime Minister Modi's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation. PM Modi conveyed that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

Published on: Jun 25, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement