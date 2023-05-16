Karnataka CM tussle: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? Congress likely to decide today 

Karnataka government formation: Amid suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister and a tussle between Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, the Congress is likely to reach a consensus on Tuesday.

The two stalwarts of Karnataka politics on Monday were called for a discussion to Delhi. While Siddaramaiah reached Delhi in afternoon, Shivakumar cancelled at the last minute citing a stomach infection. DK Shivakumar, however, has left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Central observers of the Karnataka Congress submitted their report to national president Mallikarjun Kharge. These observers included Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria, and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Kharge will consult the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before arriving at a final decision, news agency ANI reported citing party sources.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar said he will not resort to backstabbing or blackmail regardless of the party’s decision. He also stated that the Congress is a united house and he does not want to divide anyone.

Shivakumar further said that the MLAs are together and the party high command will take a call on the next Karnataka CM. He also stated: “We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it… A mother will give everything to her child”.

The Karnataka Congress chief also called Sonia Gandhi a “role model” and said: “Sonia Gandhi is our role model… Congress is a family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone’s interest”.

The Congress registered a resounding victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. The Congress got 135 seats whereas the BJP secured 66 seats in the only southern state ruled by the saffron party, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Commenting on the Congress’ landslide win in Karnataka, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the Congress should fight in its strongholds and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support them but the Congress should also reciprocate the same. She further advised the Congress that one has to sacrifice in certain areas if you want to achieve big.

Furthermore, the Congress is also preparing for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM. Several opposition leaders are likely to be invited to this swearing-in ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

