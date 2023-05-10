Karnataka exit poll results 2023: Check date, time and how to watch live streaming on AajTak and India Today

The voting for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is underway. The voting started today at 7 in the morning and will continue until 6 in the evening. The counting of the votes polled to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will take place on May 13, and results will be announced the same day as well.

The result of the Karnataka election exit poll 2023 will be announced on May 10 after the voting ends at 6 pm.

Where to check exit poll results for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023:

Karnataka election exit poll results can be checked on the Aaj Tak and India Today websites post the voting ends in the state at 6 in the evening. Aaj Tak and India Today will also do a live webcast of the Karnataka election exit poll results on their TV and YouTube channels.

People can also check the Business Today website to constantly get live updates of the exit poll results.

Total votes for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are competing against each other. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates, 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from the third gender. Around 11,71,558 are young voters, 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs), and 12,15,920 are above 80 years of age.

This Karnataka Assembly Election will witness a showdown between the ruling BJP and Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Janata Dal (Secular) will face a tough challenge in the state. Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has been in power, and it existed as the single-largest party in the 2018 election, obtaining 104 seats in the 224-member legislature. However, Congress received 80 seats, while JD(S) got 37 seats.

Karnataka currently has 28 parliamentary seats and 224 Assembly constituencies. Out of these 224 Assembly seats, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs.

Also Read: Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: 'If we don't spend 0.1-0.2 per cent of our time...,' says Infosys' Narayana Murthy

Also Watch: MS Dhoni gifts number 7 jersey to Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' crew, CSK to felicitate Bomman & Bellie at IPL match