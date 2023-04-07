Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale before entering India

Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery in Georgia to look exactly like Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before coming back to India in 2022, India Today reported on Friday.



The aides of Amritpal Singh, who are currently in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, made this revelation, the report quoted sources in the intelligence agency as saying.



Amritpal Singh's aides told India Today sources that the Khalistani commander was in Georgia for two years (from 20/6/22 to 19/8/22) for eye surgery.



The fugitive leader is on the run after the Punjab Police launched an operation against him and his aides. He is the chief of Waris Punjab De, a pressure group demanding Khalistan.



The police had earlier said that a total of 114 arrests have been made in the case so far, and there is a strong suspicion of ISI angle and foreign funding.



Recently, Singh was spotted on a Delhi street where he was seen strolling in East Delhi without wearing a turban, the CCTV footage showed.



Once a truck driver in Dubai, Singh has been styling himself on the lines of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984, by copying his attire, mannerisms, carrying an arrow, keeping a battery of armed bodyguards and taking the shield of religion.



Singh is also alleged to have links with Lakhbir Singh Rode, head of the International Sikh Youth Federation who is sought for trial in India and wanted in cases of Arms Smuggling (including RDX explosive), conspiracy to attack government leaders in New Delhi and spreading hatred in Punjab.



The Punjab Police recently released multiple images of Amritpal Singh in various poses — with and without a beard — so that he can be apprehended even if he entirely changes his appearance.



Meanwhile, he was also recently trying to enter Amritsar and has been confined to a radius of 10 to 12 kilometres after he escaped from Hoshiarpur. However, Amritpal in his recent video message has said that he will not surrender.

