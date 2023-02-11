''Kushti' In Kerala, 'Dosti' In Tripura": PM Modi takes jibe at Left-Congress alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress-CPI(M) partnership in Tripura on Saturday, saying the two parties fought 'kushti' (wrestling) in Kerala but have done 'dosti' (friendship) in the northeastern state, news agency PTI reported.



In a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, PM Modi stated that certain other parties were also assisting the opposition alliance from behind the scenes, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.



"Old players of misgovernance have joined hands for 'chanda' (donation). Those fighting 'kushti' (wrestling) in Kerala have done 'dosti' (friendship) in Tripura," the PM said at an election rally in Radhakishorepur in Gomati district.



"The opposition wants to divide the votes. Some small 'vote-cutter' parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their price. Those out with dreams of horse-trading, lock them in their homes now itself," he said.



Earlier in the day, he addressed another electoral rally in Ambassa, Dhalai district, alleging that the Left and Congress governments promoted division among tribals, whereas the BJP worked to tackle their difficulties, especially the Brus.



"The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India. We have rehabilitated in Tripura over 37,000 Brus displaced from Mizoram. Our government has introduced tribal language Kokborok in higher education," he said.



The BJP government at the Centre has earmarked 1 lakh crore for tribal development in the Union budget, according to PM Modi.



In reference to the COVID-19 struggle, he stated, "In a Left-ruled state, a lot of people suffered from coronavirus and died, but Tripura was protected because the BJP worked to defend people's lives."



He addressed the audience, "Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, they want to halt all plans that help the people." He urged the people to vote for the "double-engine" administration to continue the northeastern state's development streak.



The Prime Minister claimed that Congress and the Left only knew how to deceive the poor, claiming that people had suffered as a result of years of misgovernance.



"The two parties want the poor to remain poor. They have countless slogans for the poor but have never understood or addressed their pain," PM Modi said.



The PM stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, dwellings were built for three lakh households, benefiting 12 lakh people, while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana benefited five lakh impoverished people and toilets were erected in four lakh houses in the state.



According to him, the BJP government also erected the state's first dental college.



The PM stated that in the Gomati area alone, 80 crores has been credited to the bank accounts of around 40,000 farmers, with no 'cut' or 'contribution'.



"Earlier, CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state," he said.



According to PM Modi, the BJP has extricated Tripura from a climate of terror and a "chanda" culture (donations).



"Earlier, the condition of women in the state was miserable. Now, they can come out of their homes with heads held high," he said.



According to the Prime Minister, while there is peace in Tripura, employment prospects are expanding, whereas the Left and Congress have ruined the hopes of the youth, driving many to move.



"Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure continuance of 'double-engine' government in Tripura," he added.



PM Modi stated that Tripura's economy will greatly benefit from the Act East policy of the Centre and that it will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia while outlining the steps taken by his government for the development of the state.



"Work on four-laning of road from Agartala to Churaibari is underway at a fast rate, while a new airport was inaugurated in the state capital, while optical fibres have been laid throughout the state for better internet services and waterways and railway connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh is being strengthened," he said.



According to PM Modi, the BJP-led government at the centre has multiplied the budgetary allotment for the Northeast.

Also Read: AAP members on board of private discoms removed by Delhi LG; party calls it 'unconstitutional and illegal'