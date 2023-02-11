AAP members on board of private discoms removed by Delhi LG; party calls it 'unconstitutional and illegal'

In a major setback to the AAP government in Delhi, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday removed two of the nominees, backed by AAP, from the boards of private power distribution companies. The nominees in question are AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah, and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta.

According to Saxena, both have been illegally appointed as 'government nominees' on the boards of privately owned discoms BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani), and NDPDCL (Tata).

A statement from the LG Office stated: "Delhi LG, VK Saxena had ordered for the immediate removal of AAP Spokesperson, Jasmine Shah, Son of AAP MP, ND Gupta- Navin Gupta and other private individuals, who had been illegally appointed as Govt Nominees on the boards of privately owned DISCOMs- BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani) and NDPDCL (Tata)."

According to the LG Office, the two AAP members helped benefit the Ambani-owned DISCOMS to the tune of more than 8000 crores. Saxena has also referred the matter to the President of India.

AAP had earlier rubbished the allegations, saying regular audits of discoms were done as per cabinet decisions. The party even called the order "unconstitutional and illegal", adding that only the elected government has the power to issue orders on electricity.

"The LG has made a complete mockery of all Supreme Court orders and the Constitution. He is openly going around saying that SC orders are not binding on him," the party said in a statement.

Taking their place would be the Finance Secretary, Power Secretary and MD, of Delhi Transco. The LG office noted that this is regular practice since Sheila Dikshit's time as CM, when these DISCOMS came into existence.

"Delhi government which owns 49% of stake in the private discoms used to nominate senior government officials so that the interests of the government and people of Delhi could be taken care of, in decisions taken by the discom boards," the order said.

AAP has been in a prolonged tussle with the LG ever since the party came to power in Delhi. Kejriwal had earlier requested the LG not to "politicise the life and survival of Delhiites".

Also read: Delhi mayor elections called off for third time after ruckus in MCD House